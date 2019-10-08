COEBURN — Sixth graders at Coeburn Middle School got a special treat Friday with a visit from a Maryland high school robotics team.

The Garrett County High Schools’ FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) robotics team is made up of students from Northern Garrett County High School and Southern Garrett County High school in western Maryland.

It was the friendship of two Marines who met at Camp Pendleton that led the team to Wise County.

Lance Corporal Jeffrey Trautwein and Lance Corporal Matthew Sluss, a Coeburn native, met while stationed at Camp Pendleton in California for infantry training. They grew a strong friendship. Likewise, their mothers, Pam Trautwein and Jane Sluss, became close friends as well.

When Pam learned that her husband Chuck Trautwein’s robotics team would be going to Salem, Va., for a competition, she convinced the team to make a stop at Coeburn Middle School, where Jane’s son Nicholas is a sixth grader.

The robotics team showed the students a robot that they built. Also, the team demonstrated how to build “the key to the universe” using LEGOs, Fibonacci numbers and the golden ratio.

A Fibonacci number is a sum of the two preceding numbers, beginning with the number one. The golden ratio is the ratio of each successive pair of numbers in the Fibonacci sequence. That number is known as Phi.

The students were taught that the golden ratio can be found in the human body, animals, plants and the universe itself.

After the demonstration, the students were able to take the tools that they build with them.

The FIRST robotics team visited the school for no charge.