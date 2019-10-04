NORTON — A proposed electric rate increase will wreck the budgets of many low-income people in this area.

That was the prevailing message from speakers Wednesday when the State Corporation Commission held a public hearing on a base rate increase requested by Kentucky Utilities Co., doing business in Virginia as Old Dominion Power Co.

The proposed rate increase would raise the monthly bill of a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt hours per month by $23.45, from $109.54 to $132.99, an increase of 21.41 percent.

The company says it needs a rate hike to fund capital investments for generation projects and improvements on its transmission and distribution network.

Public comments will be accepted through mid-January 2020.

COMMENTS

Several dozen people turned out Wednesday in Norton city council chambers to make and hear comments.

Big Stone Gap Mayor Gary Johnson read town council’s just-passed resolution opposing the increase.

“Experts agree that it is affordable for customers to spend up to 6 percent of their household income on electricity costs, but in parts of Old Dominion Power’s Southwest Virginia territory, many households already spend nearly 12 percent,” the resolution states.

ODP’s current electric-demand rates already are “prohibiting investments in alternative energy and energy efficiency technologies such as solar energy,” it continues.

The resolution notes that ODP has no power generation facilities in Virginia, and that most funds the company collects “are invested in Kentucky.”

Johnson told SCC officials that a local business owner told him he could relocate his company to Tennessee and save money. Meanwhile, he said, some people on fixed incomes already pay $300-$400 per month on electricity and cannot afford more. Will their power bills force them to skimp on medicine and food? he wondered.

Former Gap town employee Judy Hall said she could not understand the urgency of requesting such a large increase all at once.

The coal industry is facing its demise, other businesses are closing and residents are moving away, Hall noted. There is economic development activity, but it is a work in progress, she added.

Hall echoed concern about people on fixed incomes, working in low-paying jobs, the disabled and the unemployed. She noted that the Mountain Empire Older Citizens emergency fuel fund spends millions locally, with about half the money going to pay people’s electric bills.

But the fuel fund already does not cover all the needs in MEOC’s service area, Hall said.

Gap resident Adam Malle said ODP is placing a burden on ratepayers to cover the costs of old fossil fuel plants. The company should make the transition to cheaper and cleaner energy sources, he said.

Malle noted that he is disabled and works part time, but every small increase in his expenses compounds his struggle to pay bills.

The rate hike will be devastating for many low-income people who already face distress and will have to simply not pay some of their bills, he said.

Malle noted that he is working on getting solar energy for his home. ODP’s rate hike would be an undue burden on people like him who want to be more self-sufficient, he said.

Gov. Ralph Northam recently set a goal of making Virginia’s energy 100 percent clean by 2050, but this rate hike will make it more difficult, Malle added.

Powell Valley resident Ida Holyfield said her church helps some local people pay their bills. Last year, one elderly woman was facing a $600 monthly electric bill, she said, and this rate hike would raise it to the $800-850 range.

ODP should be allowed a smaller rate increase, because the current proposal is “one large bite” that won’t give customers time to adjust their budgets, Holyfield suggested.

Marilyn Starnes of Big Stone Gap said she moved there from Denver, Colo., about one and one-half years ago. She lives on a fixed income and found a fuel-efficient home here. Starnes continues to provide for a disabled relative in Denver, she noted.

The rate proposal is too high for her, Starnes said, and she worries about other local residents who will struggle to pay the bills.

Gap resident Gabriel Shupe said he is a former firefighter and emergency medical technician who has taken people to the hospital when they couldn’t afford their medicine.

Lots of local people grow up poor and get by the best way they can, Shupe said. An electric bill of $300 or greater is more than his car payment, he noted.

If a household’s power or water service is shut off, social services will remove the children, Shupe said. An extra $20 to $30 per month is a lot to a poor person, he added.

“Have a heart in your job, and don’t rob us,” Shupe told ODP representatives.

Laura Miller of Wise said the average electricity burden for American households is 2.7 percent of their budget, but in ODP’s territory it can be as much as 11.9 percent.

Miller said she spends half of the year in New Orleans to save on electric costs in the winter.

In 2009, she had her Wise home renovated to improve energy efficiency. That same year, a terrible snowstorm left her without power for almost a week, she said.

At one time, Miller said, her monthly winter electric bills in Wise averaged $600. Her monthly power bill in New Orleans are half what she pays here, she noted.

Miller urged ODP to invest in solar and wind energy, creating economic opportunities in this region for laid-off coal miners.

Like Malle, she urged the company to reduce costs and do its part in pursuit of Gov. Northam’s clean energy goal.

Wise-area resident Walter Crouse echoed concerns about the region’s high unemployment rate, business closings and the loss of coal jobs. The region’s youth are moving away, and it is killing local education systems, he said.

Crouse said his monthly power bills will probably exceed $500 this winter. Many local residents will be forced to choose which bills to pay, he added.

WHAT COMES NEXT

The public comment hearing will resume in Richmond on Jan. 22, 2020, beginning at 10 a.m. in the SCC’s courtroom on the second floor of the Tyler Building, 1300 East Main Street. Persons wishing to comment at any of the hearings should arrive early and notify the SCC bailiff.

Written comments may be sent by Jan. 15, 2020, to the Clerk of the State Corporation Commission, Document Control Center, P.O. Box 2118, Richmond, Va. 23218-2118. Please refer to case number PUR-2019-00060.

Persons desiring to submit comments electronically may do so at the SCC’s website at www.scc.virginia.gov/case. Click on the PUBLIC COMMENTS/NOTICES link, find the comment box for case number PUR-2019-00060, and hit the SUBMIT COMMENTS button.