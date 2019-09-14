Norton Rescue Squad has announced that it recently placed more than $300,000 worth of new emergency medical equipment in service, thanks to several matching fund grants from the Virginia Department of Health, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and with grant writing help from the Southwest Virginia Emergency Medical Council.

That includes a Ford Braun ambulance with power load stretcher, $253,000; two LUCAS chest compression systems, $30,000; two Stryker Stairchairs with rear treads, $7,000; three Panasonic Toughbook computers, $4,700; three Laerdal suction units, $2,100, and 12 adult and 12 infant CPR mannequins, $3,500.

In recent years, the squad encountered financial problems. But in a press release, the squad noted that it has “made financial health a priority,” working with a board of directors that includes community and business leaders, with support from city government.