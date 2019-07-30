WISE — The bridge at L.F. Addington Middle School in Wise should be repaired by the time students return to school next week, the superintendent told Wise County School Board at its meeting July 23.

Flash flooding in the Wise area a few weeks ago caused water erosion under the bridge and the pavement itself to collapse, Superintendent Greg Mullins said, noting some 3 inches of rain fell in about 30 minutes.

The bridge, which he described as necessary to operations at both the middle school and Wise Primary School, has been closed ever since, he said.

Mullins said the division is working with the town of Wise and Wise County and has had an engineer to begin to take a look at the bridge.

The short-term plan is to repair the bridge but they also intend to do a study on the water flow in the area, he said.

In an email after the meeting, Mullins said the anticipated cost of the study is about $14,000 and the school division would shoulder the full expense "as the primary area that may need remediation is our responsibility.

"It could certainly include recommendations for other areas of the stream but the focal point will be the area in the vicinity of the bridge adjacent to L.F. Addington."

At the meeting, District 2 board member John Graham asked about the other bridge on the opposite side.

That bridge is under the town of Wise and the division looks after the one next to the middle school, he said.

Mullins said the study would include causes and impacts of water flow in the area. After it is completed, he added, he would come to the board with a plan for moving forward.

Mullins said the division also experienced damages elsewhere, is working with its insurance company and also is contributing information to a countywide estimate of damages. He said there is potential for funding to help if the total in damages exceeds a certain amount.