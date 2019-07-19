Read to a Furry Friend Day will be held Saturday, July 20 at 2 p.m. at PetSense in Norton. Join Paws of SWVA for this super fun adoption event. There will be trivia games, treats and an opportunity to win $20 in books from Ollie’s. Did you know that reading to animals can help improve reading comprehension, fluency and confidence to a struggling reader while providing a wonderful social activity for the fur friend? Books will be provided for all guests to “check out” but please feel free to bring your favorites to share with our furry pals!