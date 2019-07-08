RALPH E. MILLER

Ralph E. Miller, 79, of Wise, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at the Norton Community Hospital in Norton.

He was a retired employee from the Lonesome Pine Airport and was a former employee of Ed’s Small Engine Repair.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Tempa “Ina” Wheatley Miller; a daughter, Carla Miller Smith; a grandson, Eric V. Palmer Jr.; and son-in-law, Darrell Counts.

He is survived by his loving wife, Charlesanna Lowe Miller; daughter, Kristi (Eric) Palmer; granddaughter, Alexis “Lexie” Palmer; son-in-law, Jamie Smith; brothers, Glenn “G.T.” Miller and Robert “Tiny” Miller; sister-in-law, Lucille Miller; also survived by Andrea Counts, Shannon Watts, Sara (Mike) Necessary; grandchildren, Tonya (Ben) Pauley and Nicholas “Nick” Jackson all of whom he loved like his own; a special niece, Faye McDilda Owens; “his boys”, Jason and JW Lane; a very special friend, Edgar Mullins; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Ralph Miller were conducted at 7 p.m. Sunday, July 7 at the Sturgill Funeral Home chapel in Wise with Pastor Chad Hall officiating. Family received friends from 5 p.m. until time of service. Graveside committal services and burial were held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap.

