The George L. Carter Railroad Museum at East Tennessee State University will feature the history of coal and timber train transportation in the Appalachian region on Saturday, Sept. 28 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From Roanoke to Harlan County, down through Norton, and even into seams found in Tennessee and Alabama, coal was king in the wildernesses north of Clinch Mountain. There were other stone-based resources as well, carried out in hopper cars and other equipment, while lumber, paper and many other materials came from the forested hills. Through it all, the sound of steam working in the valleys, whistles echoing and creaking strings of cars was part of what made the rails so much a part of the region’s history.

The Clinchfield, the Interstate, the L&N, the N&W, the C&O, the original Southern Railway and others may all be railroads of the past, but all four of the operating layouts at the Carter museum feature mining scenes and logging scenes that occurred on these railways. Equipment specially related to the rail lines above will part of the day’s events, while copies of “Tales of the Rails” related to regional history will be offered at the museum’s sales table.

Visitors to the museum’s September Heritage Day event will see these replicas in action thanks to the Mountain Empire Model Railroaders club and the George L. Carter Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society. For more information on these groups, visit www.memrr.org or www.glcarternrhs.com.

Volunteers from both organizations will be on hand to show off personal equipment on the museum’s 24x44-foot HO scale layout, which was recently equipped with the dynamic Rolling Thunder sound system. Railroading films about mountain railroading will be on the video monitoring systems as well.

The Carter Railroad Museum, located in ETSU’s Campus Center Building, is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Heritage Day is held the last Saturday of each month. There is no admission fee to the museum, but donations are welcome.

The museum is also seeking artifacts for its displays, including the newest addition dedicated to the “Tweetsie” line, the ET&WNC, which is open for guided tours during event days. In addition to the displays, there is a growing research library, and an oral history archive is being established as part of the museum’s programs. For more information, visit www.etsu.edu/railroad.

The Carter Railroad Museum can be identified by a flashing railroad-crossing signal at the back entrance to the Campus Center Building. Visitors should enter ETSU’s campus from State of Franklin Road onto Jack Vest Drive and continue east toward 176 Ross Drive, adjacent to the flashing RR crossing sign.

For more information about Heritage Day, contact Dr. Fred Alsop at 423/439-6838 or alsopf@etsu.edu. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423/439-8346.