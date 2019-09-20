A Red Onion State Prison correctional officer is one of several Virginia state employees who received the 2019 Governor’s Honor Awards.

Officer Tyler Thornsbury was honored for “demonstrating exceptional heroism by exhibiting outstanding courage in an emergency, according to a Sept. 18 press release. “In the course of a critical incident at Red Onion, Officer Thornsbury acted selflessly by coming to the aid of a fellow officer which saved the officer’s life.”

Gov. Ralph Northam announced the award recipients during a ceremony at the Executive Mansion in Richmond.

The awards previously were named the Governor’s Awards for Public Service.

“These state employees embody the integrity, professionalism, innovation, and dedication that helps government deliver better results and services for the people of Virginia,” Northam said. “We are fortunate to have such outstanding public servants working on behalf of Virginians each and every day, and I am pleased to celebrate their accomplishments and important contributions to our commonwealth and our communities with these awards.”