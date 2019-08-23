POUND — Town council Tuesday set a public hearing on proposed changes to the town's traffic and criminal code designed to both reduce expenses and bring in some new revenue.

Town attorney Tim McAfee, who also is the town's police detective, cautioned council that the proposed changes would not mean a lot of money, but the fine revenue would come to the town, not go to the state. It would also mean the town has the potential to avoid some attorney fees that come with representing officers in court.

McAfee explained how the process works now, with officers typically charging traffic violations under state law. But he and Police Chief Tony Baker have discussed the possibility of amending the town code on certain criminal offenses that carry incarceration penalties but that almost always end with just a fine imposed. He noted the town has the authority to do that, as long as the penalty is less than what state code provides.

He said police encounter, from time to time, circumstances where this new approach might benefit the town in fines while not running up attorney fees for court. McAfee cited as examples charges for reckless driving and defective equipment.

If they cite a driver under Pound's code, he said, "then fine money comes to the town."

"This is not going to be some huge deal for the town," McAfee told council. But, since the opportunity is there, he also said, "we ought to take advantage of a little of it."

He also advised that officers would have the discretion to cite a driver under state code if he thinks the circumstances warrant it.

Council moved to advertise the proposed changes for public hearing at its next meeting, Sept. 17.