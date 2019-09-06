A Pound man has been sentenced to federal prison time for illegal gun possession and violating the terms of his supervised release.

Billy Wayne Page, 42, a convicted felon currently on federal supervised release, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. district court in Abingdon, according to a press release from the U.S. attorney’s office. He faces 81 months in prison.

Page was convicted in June 2019 on one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.

In addition, the court found he violated the terms of his supervised release stemming from a 2013 federal conviction for illegally possessing firearms.

According to court documents, Page has a criminal history dating back to the mid-1990s, the prosecutor’s office said, including convictions for stealing guns and valuables, vehicle theft, probation violations, breaking and entering at a local high school and two local businesses and drug possession. Page also admitted to witness tampering. In 2003, he was convicted as an armed career criminal for his illegal possession of firearms.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Pound Police Department investigated the case.