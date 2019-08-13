The Historical Society of The Pound welcomes Pound native Anna Buchanan Milburn back to her hometown with a meet and greet planned Friday.

Milburn, now 83, left Pound in 1957 but most recently has contributed financially to improvements around the town.

The reception for Milburn is being hosted by the historical society at its new headquarters at 8404 Main St.

"If you are pleased with all the improvements on Main Street, the renovations of the Farley Bolling Footbridge, the historical wall that hides the hole in the ground, the paving at the Old Orbit lot, we would like to invite you to come meet and greet and welcome," says historical society member Margaret Sturgill. "Anna has generously donated to make all the improvements possible. Our town's people need to express our gratitude and this is your chance to do that."

Sturgill said the meet and greet for Milburn is Aug. 16 at 6 p.m.

Milburn grew up in Shockey Hollow, daughter of Homer "Buck" and Dollie Buchanan. She helped contribute to restoration of the footbridge in honor of her parents. She also donated to the paving of the historical society's lot, where a new roadside market is being held each Tuesday evening, and to the construction of a new fence next door.

The historical society views its new space as not only its home but a hub for activity, something to benefit the town and its people, Sturgill has said.

Milburn had been inspired to donate to improvement efforts after having read a story in this newspaper about the volunteer efforts of Pound residents Bill Gilliam and Finley Jackson.

Sturgill and Gilliam both hope ongoing improvement efforts will inspire more action and more giving on behalf of their hometown.