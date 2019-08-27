Town makes two EDA appointments

POUND — Town Council on Aug. 20 filled two vacancies on its Economic Development Authority. EDA Chair Martha Jett told council the board recommends Finley Jackson and Councilman Danny Stanley. Both were appointed. Jackson replaces Dan Fast, who resigned earlier in the year. Stanley replaces Vice Mayor Jay Graham, who resigned citing time constraints. The two will need to be sworn in, Mayor and interim Town Manager George Dean noted.

Council okays use of parking lot for event

POUND — The Independent Baptist Church located downtown got approval Aug. 20 to use the town hall parking lot for a community event next month. Pastor Randy Reagan told council that a church from Oak Ridge, Tenn., will be bringing some teams to town to help fix some building issues at the church here. But they also wanted to do something for the town itself, he said, asking if they could use the lot for a fall festival kind of event on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Council approved the request but Mayor and interim Town Manager George Dean asked Reagan to attend the next meeting of the town's events committee in order to discuss such logistical details as power, water and portable toilets.

Pound fields cable franchise request

POUND — Town Council on Aug. 20 directed to its attorney questions about a cable television and internet franchise request from a new company whose owner was a previous provider with connections to the town. MCA Cable has just been incorporated, Morris Hubbard said, sometimes getting emotional as he related to council his family history and providing cable television to Bold Camp and Indian Creek years ago. Hubbard said they sold their cable enterprise to the company that ultimately sold to Comcast. He said the new venture he's working on is "more than a cable company to me." Hubbard was advised the town had just updated a 15-year franchise agreement with its current provider. Council asked its town attorney to look into the contract and franchise question and report back.

Parking, property maintenance addressed

POUND — At its meeting Aug. 20, Town Council offered support for enforcing town rules governing property maintenance issues as well as vehicles parking or driving across town sidewalks. Mayor and interim Town Manager George Dean raised the questions, acknowledging that he himself has been guilty of driving upon the sidewalk while conducting town work. The practice can damage sidewalks, he said, and the town has an ordinance that prohibits it. Dean also noted that a lot of people are not keeping their grass cut to the levels required by the property maintenance code and mosquito issues have resulted. Council supported contacting the town's building official. "If this is complaint driven, we've got to act on it," Councilman Glenn Cantrell observed.