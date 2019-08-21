POUND — At its regular meeting Thursday, Aug. 22, the town planning commission will host a joint workshop with town council to discuss the upcoming 2020-21 comprehensive plan update.

Councilman Phil Cantrell, who also serves as secretary to the planning commission, told council Tuesday night they expect to have in attendance as well by officials with the Lenowisco Planning District, which is helping with the update.

The joint session will provide members of town government an opportunity to voice questions, concerns and suggestions, Cantrell said in an email after the meeting.

The commission will meet at the Pound Rescue Squad building, starting at 6 p.m.