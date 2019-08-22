POLLY ANN SLUSS PROULEX

Polly Ann Sluss Proulex, 80, of Coeburn, passed away Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Mountain View Hospital in Norton.

She was the daughter of the late Charles Sluss and Alice Kate Sluss also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Proulex; sisters, Dixie Johnson, Bessie Cobby, Mary Lee/Adkins Plummer, Anne Coe and Mae Bernice Wright. brothers, Joe Bill Sluss, Jack Sluss and Charlie Wayne Sluss.

Survivors include four daughters, Charolette (Donald) Hamilton, Andrea Hale, Coeburn, Marie (Dennis) Connett, Clintwood, and Barbara Jo (David) Roark, Bristol, TN; a son, David (Kim) Proulex, Wise, a sister, Sue Ella Luther, Coeburn, a brother, Powell Sluss, Coeburn, Several grandchildren, several great grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Aug. 23, at 7 p.m. at Estes Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Kevin Campbell officiating. Burial will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Greenwood Acres Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held Friday after 5 p.m. at Estes Funeral Home.

Arrangements by Estes Funeral in Coeburn.