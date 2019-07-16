COEBURN — Town council has reappointed police Chief Scott Brooks.

Following a closed meeting to discuss personnel matters, council voted unanimously July 8 to continue with Brooks in the leadership position in accordance with state code section 15.2-1503.

That section of law specifies, among other things, that appointment of officers or hiring of employees “shall be without definite term, unless for temporary services not to exceed one year or except as otherwise provided by general law or special act.”

In May 2018, council confirmed it would not allow five-year employment contracts for the police chief and town manager automatically renew on the expiration date in May 2019. Those contracts for Brooks and former manager Drew Mullins had been approved in 2014 by a previous council majority.

Brooks recently was the first runner-up in a Wise County Republican “firehouse primary” among three candidates seeking the party’s nomination to run for county sheriff in the November election.