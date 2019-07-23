PAUL MONROE DAY

Paul Monroe Day, 96, passed away peacefully at his home in the Dunbar community, Monday, July 22, 2019.

He was born March 10, 1923 to William Morgan Day and Amanda Pierson Day. He married his wife, Thelma Mullins Day September 15, 1947. Together they had nine children.

Paul was a World War II veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from Westmoreland Coal Company in 1985 after working 35 + years. Paul was a resident of Dunbar for 66 years and was a devoted member of the Dunbar Community Church.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Thelma, a son, Douglas Day, a grandchild, Bonnie Pennington, his parents, Morgan and Amanda Day, his brothers and sisters: Clyde Day, Clifford Day, Fred Day, Kermit Day, Ralph Day, Genevie Presley, Gaynell Losh, and Mary Ruth King.

Surviving are his children Gerry Day (Nita), Orange Park, FL, Roger Day, Norton,, Shelby Summers (Darrell), Norton, Deanna Garland (Jerry) Evansville, IN, Patty Varner (Mickey) Keokee, Hope McNeil (Tom), Wise, Regina “Tweety” Wilson (Jimmy), Dunbar and Jamie Cox (Andy), Church Hill, TN; his brother Charles Day, and sister, Novella Stiltner, 22 grandchildren, 31 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 24 at the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. His funeral service will be at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel, with the Reverend Tony Nunley and Tom McNeil officiating. Family and friends will gather by 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. They will travel in procession to the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Norton, where burial with military honors will be provided by the United States Navy and local veterans service organizations. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton is serving the Day family.