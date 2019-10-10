PAUL JACKSON KISER JR.

Today we celebrate the life of Paul Jackson “Jack” Kiser Jr., 77, who passed away Monday, October 7, 2019, husband of 56 years to Nancy Marie Harris Kiser.

Born in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, he was the son of the late Paul Jackson Kiser Sr. and June Rivers Kiser.

Jack was a passionate golfer, and enjoyed donating his time to coach both senior and little league baseball. He always taught the values of sportsmanship, camaraderie, and fair play.

After graduating from The University of Georgia, Jack earned a degree in accounting, and used those skills to spend the next 30 years as an entrepreneur, owning and operating several successful businesses. From manufacturing to home security, his business acumen created jobs for hundreds of people, and he leaves behind a legacy of generosity and opportunity.

During his retirement, Jack turned his love for reading into a passion for writing, completing and self publishing several novels while continuing to support smaller businesses that needed his experience in accounting and management.

Those that knew him will remember his kindness, his generosity, his stubbornness and above all, his love for his family and friends.

In addition to his wife, survivors include four children: Meg (Abe) Abouhamdan of Watkinsville, Jake (Michelle) Kiser of Athens, Matt (Eve) Kiser of Liverpool, England and Katherine (Nolan) Wynne of Brisbane, Australia; sisters: Joyce Nix of Watkinsville and Janet Waldrup of Athens; brother: Jerry Kiser of Athens and six grandchildren: Zach, Abbie, Noah, Bonnie, Ella, and Miles.

Graveside services will be held Sunday, October 13, at 2 p.m. at Oconee Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Athens Area Humane Society in honor of “Buddy”, his beloved dog.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com