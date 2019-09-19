PATRICIA ANN HENSLEY

Patricia Ann Hensley, 78, of Wise, departed this life and into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Monday, September 16, 2019 at the Bristol Regional Medical Center in Bristol, TN.

She was the ninth of ten children, born to Henry and Minnie Roberts. She loved her parents and her brothers and sisters dearly, and was the last surviving sibling of her large family. She loved her Lord and never failed to worship him and praise his Holy name.

She began working as a Licensed Practical Nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital in 1959 and continued there for over two decades as an obstetrics nurse where she helped bring new life into the world. In 1963, at the age of 21 she became a widow and a single mother when her husband, Boyce Lawson, was killed in the Vietnam War. God sent her an angel on earth in 1966, Dennis Hensley, to whom she was married for 53 years. She was extremely proud of her family, especially her three granddaughters who all entered the medical field in various roles.

Ann is survived by her loving husband, Dennis Hensley; two daughters, Imelda Lawson Moore and Brigid Hensley Gardner; three granddaughters, Natasha Moore Kennedy, Briana Moore Pullano and husband Matt and Keisha Gardner Johnson and husband Seth; eight great-grandchildren, Graham Kennedy, Grey Kennedy, Greer Kennedy, Aden Pullano, Berkeley Pullano, Aubrey Johnson, Riley Johnson and Hayden Johnson; special family members, Don Gardner, Glenna and Tommy Hubbard, Carola Craft, Crystal Large; special friends, Bob Wells and Faye Robinette; and a host of additional family and friends.

Funeral services for Patricia Ann Hensley were held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Sturgill Funeral Home chapel in Wise with Pastor Roger Barker officiating. Family received friends prior to services. Graveside committal services and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20 in the Wise Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home to go to the cemetery in procession. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

