featured One way to beat the heat 4 hrs ago Share Facebook Twitter Email Elliot McArthur, 3, of Wise, had the right idea Friday when he committed himself to get soaked under a blazing sun at the Wise reservoir while playing with grandma Crystal McArthur, of Pound. They were having fun with grandpa Bo McArthur as well. JEFF LESTER PHOTO Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Elliot Mcarthur Crystal Mcarthur Bo Mcarthur Wise Reservoir Wise Pound Popular Stories How could old coal mines help data centers? Woman gets prison time for crash death 2019 Football Preview Coeburn will consider remembrance project The time is close at hand Latest e-Edition Coalfield Progress To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Must Reads Farming – one of the best methods to slow climate change? From the Fields: Josh Kroeplien Montravius Adams hopes to reward Packers’ faith, aims for consistency Crop Progress and Conditions Dallas Cowboys can't pay Dak Prescott $40 million per year, but how much is he worth?