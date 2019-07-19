featured Not that far away after all 4 hrs ago Share Facebook Twitter Email Saturday will be the 50th anniversary of the first human beings walking on the moon, namely Apollo 11 astronauts Neil Armstrong and Edwin ‘Buzz’ Aldrin. Tim Cox reminds us of this profound moment in human history with a modern lunar image. TIM COX PHOTO Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Share Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Moon Tim Cox Apollo 11 Neil Armstrong Buzz Aldrin 50th Anniversary Popular Stories Nature Conservancy obtains 153,000 acres of local forest RAM to cease Wise County outreach Paddling into wilderness; Pound River gets high praise Summer health outreach will go on without RAM Virginia will help stranded coal miners Latest e-Edition Coalfield Progress To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Must Reads Packers by position: In Matt LaFleur's offense, can Jimmy Graham be the player the Packers envision him to be? These are the Most Distinctive Driving Violations by State Battle of the Sexes: The “Male Penalty” in Car Insurance Chicago Bears 2019 training camp preview: Outside linebackers Chicago Bears 2019 training camp preview: Inside Linebackers