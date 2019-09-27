A Norton man faces prison time for various drug crimes.

Danny Ray Thacker, 39, was sentenced Sept. 23 to four years in prison, according to a press release from Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp.

In April, Thacker pleaded guilty to various drug distribution charges and conspiring with another to distribute drugs. He did not have a plea agreement, meaning a judge sentenced him after hearing evidence.

The case represents a month-long investigation by various law enforcement agencies and the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force, according to Slemp. Beginning in December 2017, law enforcement began investigating Thacker. On five dates in 2017 and 2018, he sold multiple doses of hydrocodone to undercover agents in Wise County. In March 2018, he sold multiple doses of alprazolam to undercover agents. In April 2018, he sold multiple doses of buprenorphine to undercover agents.

Thacker was sentenced to 10 years with six years suspended. After his release, he will be required to complete three years of supervised probation.

Chief Deputy Commonwealth Attorney Steven Davis was the lead prosecutor.