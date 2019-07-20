Specialty coffee drinks, food, craft beer and wine will all be coming to Norton later this summer or early fall under one roof as Lincoln Road Virginia LLC opens the doors to its new business.

The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority recently approved Lincoln Road for a $10,000 seed capital matching grant, according to a press release.

The business, to locate at 736 Park Avenue, expects to create three full-time and four part-time jobs in the first year, according to VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher.

The business is co-owned by Ryan Jones, Payton May and Jarred McGuire. Jones, originally hails from Haysi. His sister, Sabrina, will serve as general manager.

“The overall concept will include a full-service coffee lounge with specialty coffee drinks, food, craft beer and wine,” Jones said.

“The VCEDA seed capital matching grant gave us a real leg up in getting started,” Jones said.

The business partners worked with Tim Blankenbecler, of the Small Business Development Center at Mountain Empire Community College, in the development of their business plan and application to VCEDA.

Jones also credited City Manager Fred Ramey for his assistance in the process and making the partners aware of the VCEDA grant program.