In a special called meeting July 22, Norton School Board named a new principal at J.I. Burton High School and continued the paid suspension of its embattled football coach.

In the meeting, the board did not identify history teacher and coach Jim Adams publicly by name, only by employee number. Board members also did not specify that Adams' status was paid suspension, only that they were continuing the status recommended by the superintendent until the conclusion of the ongoing investigation.

The board has turned over investigation of sexual harassment allegations against Adams to the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police.

Members met in closed session with Adams, his wife and attorneys before taking action on a split vote, with Chairman Cody McElroy, Vice Chair Wes Campbell and member Carol Caruso voting in favor and members Sherry Adams and Mark Leonard opposed.

One week later, Adams sued to overturn his suspension.

At its regular meeting July 15, the board named a new head football coach — Jacob Caudill — and a team of assistants in an interim capacity.

The board's other personnel actions July 22 finished filling all leadership positions at both city schools, where principals at each had recently resigned.

Brad Hart, once the assistant principal at Norton Elementary and Middle School, was named to the head post at the high school. Hart most recently had served as a business teacher at Burton. Joining Hart is Assistant Principal Brandon Stidham, appointed earlier this year, who also will serve as athletic director.

Scott Addison, who had taken a position at the central office, asked to return to serve as elementary school principal. School counselor Melissa Kiser was named as assistant earlier this year.

Also at its regular July 15 meeting, the board ratified the hiring of Matthew Rose as a new high school math teacher.