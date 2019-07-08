NINA JEAN RIDDLE

Nina Jean Riddle, 87, of Eolia, KY, entered into her eternal reward Thursday June 27, 2019 from the Pikeville Medical Center.

Jean was a Christian of the Baptist faith. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.

Jean was a homemaker and took pride in taking care of her family. She enjoyed cooking, crocheting, working on crafts, cutting weeds with a reep hook and watching country music videos.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Lillie (Carter) Corder; her husband Thomas Edwin Riddle; a daughter, Gail Riddle Mullins; sisters, Tiny Raliegh, Gertie Craiger, Cornelia Sumpter, Virginia Cox, Clyde Irene Stanley, Jewell Pruitt and Blanche Sturgill; and brothers Paul Corder, Lester Corder, Edgar Corder and Ted Corder.

Survivors include her son Dale Riddle of Pound; her granddaughter Lindsey Mullins of Knoxville, TN; great-grandson Keenan Shirley; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; several sisters-in law and brothers-in law; special friend, Elsie Sturgill and a host of friends and loved ones.

Funeral services were conducted at 7 p.m. Monday July 1 in the Baker Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Ray Yeary and Brother Harold Kilbourne officiating. Graveside services were conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 2 at the Bolling Cemetery in the Flat Gap section of Pound where family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.

View our recent obituaries at: www.bakerfuneralhomepound.com

Baker Funeral Home in Pound is serving the family of Nina Jean Riddle.