NELLIE M. DOBY

Nellie M. Doby, 96, of Norton, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Mountain View Regional Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Hobert Lee (Bill) Doby; a son, Garry Doby; her siblings, Clyde Hess, Curtis Hess, Albert Hess, Henry Hess, Pearl Williams, Louise Boggs, Ruth Ann Brickey and Alice Hammonds.

Mrs. Doby is survived by a daughter, Alice Chandler and her husband Darrell of Big Stone Gap; a son, Wilson Doby and his wife Sue of Dandridge, TN.; daughter-in-law, Teresa Doby of Big Stone Gap; three grandchildren, six great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews including special nieces, Hope and Henrietta Tate and special friends Lavaughn Kern and family.

Funeral services were conducted at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 27, in the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Roger Sloce officiating. Graveside committal services were conducted at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 28 in the Laurel Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Norton Pentecostal Church, 1325 Park Ave NW, Norton, VA 24273

