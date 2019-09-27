NORTON — Norton City Schools needs bus drivers so badly it is the top concern of the division's transportation director.

“We’ve got a huge need there,” Brandon Stidham told Norton School Board at its Sept. 16 meeting. “We are strapped on some routes.”

The division currently has only one full-time bus driver, said Stidham, who also is assistant principal at Burton High School and athletic director.

Stidham explained that he is actively trying to recruit more drivers but compensation is an issue and the school division does not provide health insurance coverage for drivers.

The board pondered the idea of hiring another full-time driver instead of having several part-time substitutes, but the cost did not balance out in favor of a full-time driver. Even so, the convenience of having someone available during the day for activities and field trips is something the board is giving consideration.

There are currently three people who would work part time who are waiting to be trained. The problem, he said, is that the bus-driving trainer is out for medical issues and missed his recertification. After being medically released, the trainer must get recertified before training others.

Currently, the timeframe for that is indefinite, Stidham said.

The transportation committee is looking into possibly having drivers trained by a different school district. The concern, however, is that another division would require those drivers to stay with it for a certain amount of time before they would go back to Norton, he said.

Stidham said that, outside of the need for drivers, the transportation committee is looking for activity vans and a bus. A smaller, 15-passenger bus or activity van does not require a driver to have a commercial license, as do the larger buses.

The board said it would look into that option if attendance and enrollment continue to trend upward.