As many woodcutters are heading to the national forest to obtain their winter wood supply, the U.S. Forest Service is providing additional access on a temporary basis.

From now to Oct. 14, FSR 2470 (Selcer Branch Road) will be open to permitted woodcutters. The forest road is located south of Coeburn, off State Route 72, approximately .6 miles south of the Guest River Gorge trailhead entrance.

Firewood permits may be obtained at the Clinch Ranger District’s office, 1700 Park Ave. SW, Norton. Normal office hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (closed during lunch, noon-12:30 pm). Visitors are encouraged to call the office at 276/679-8370 to ensure staff is available.

Firewood permits are for sale for $20 for four cords of wood. Individuals purchasing a permit need to present a driver’s license or other form of picture identification at the time of purchase. The firewood permit must be in the woodcutter’s possession when cutting firewood.

Woodcutters are reminded to take precautions for their safety. Safety considerations include checking weather conditions; telling someone where you are going and when you’ll return; bringing emergency supplies including water and a first-aid kit; and being aware of trees weakened by storms, insect damage, or fire.

The road will be continually monitored and may be closed prior to Oct. 14 if resource conditions warrant.

“Woodcutters help us by removing downed wood that may block access for management activities including prescribed burning and maintenance of gas wells,” stated District Ranger Michelle Davalos.

For more information about the forest, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/gwj/.