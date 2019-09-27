The 13th annual High Knob Naturalist Rally will take place Saturday, Sept. 28.

The Clinch Coalition will present the event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. for the family-friendly event that includes hikes, presentations, kayaking, fly fishing, nature arts and crafts throughout the day. Lunch is provided and people are encouraged to bring chairs.

Rally participants discover and learn about the unique natural world of southwest Virginia. Experts, educators and knowledgeable naturalists present programs about wolves, visit the world of beavers, butterflies, mushrooms, mussels, salamanders, edible plants, medicinal plants, forest ecology and regional geology. Special programs focus on wilderness survival, High Knob's climate, making maple syrup, solar energy and backyard birding.

The. U.S. Forest Service works with the Clinch Coalition to make the High Knob Naturalist Rally possible. All activity is free, open to the public and the day use fee is waved. The High Knob campground is closed; however, camping is available at Flag Rock, about two miles from the naturalist rally.

The Clinch Coalition formed in August 1998 when a small group of concerned citizens organized to protect Southwest Virginia's great natural resources. The group endeavors to make the public aware and actively involved with the environment through educational programs, guided hikes, trail work and the High Knob Naturalist Rally.