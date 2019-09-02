NANCY DARNELL

Nancy Tate Darnell, 83, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Johnson City Medical Center.

She attended Marvin’s Chapel Methodist Church in Johnson City, TN. She was a daughter of the late Wayne and Helen Absher Tate. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by an infant brother, Alfred Lee Tate, her brothers, Jim Tate, Gerald Tate and Bobby Tate, and a sister, Deanna Tate.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Howard Darnell of Johnson City; her daughter, Cheryl Darnell and her husband, Gary of Dryden; grandchildren, Cory Darnell and his wife, Victoria of Big Stone Gap, Dawn Roller and her husband Brandon of Bristol, TN; great grandson, Tate Roller; her brothers, Franklin Tate and Gary Tate both of Norton, Mike Tate and his wife Karen of Jonesville; her sister, Sandra Rose and her husband Dallas of Knoxville, TN.; sisters-in-law, Henrietta Tate of Huntsville, Ala. and Margaret Adams of Norton; several nieces and nephews.

Nancy was an avid bowler and devoted military spouse. She loved watching Perry Mason and was a fervent reader. She spent her years devoted to her family and spending as much time as possible with them. Her grace and class will be forever unparalleled.

Family and friends will gather by 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton to travel in procession to Laurel Grove Cemetery where graveside funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. with Rev. Robert Fultz Jr. officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton is serving the Darnell family.