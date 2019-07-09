The Virginia Dental Association Foundation will host its 20th annual Mission of Mercy dental clinic at the UVa-Wise Convocation Center on July 12-13.

People living in and around Southwest Virginia can access free preventative, restorative and surgical dental care. VDAF expects more than 400 dentists, dental professionals and support volunteers from the Virginia Dental Association, VCU School of Dentistry and the community to participate in the two-day event.

The clinic runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Prior Center, 437 Stadium Drive in Wise. This is the second year that the dental program will be located indoors in an effort to make the experience more comfortable for patients.

Organizers note the new date for the event. They also remind participants there is no overnight parking allowed on the UVa-Wise campus.

The Virginia Dental Association Foundation has focused on Mission of Mercy as an important tool for addressing the need for access to free oral health care. The program provides dental procedures for an average of 3,000 low-income individuals throughout Virginia each year.