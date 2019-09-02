The 2019 Miss Wise Fall Fling Pageant will be held Saturday, Oct. 12 at Central High School in Norton. The entry fee is $35.

Contestants 12 and under will compete in Casual Wear only - t-shirt and denim. The t-shirts can be purchased at the Glass Slipper Boutique after Labor Day for a donation of $10 to PAWS of SWVA. We have 17 age divisions for our Little and Baby Miss Contestants. Age groups are broken down into 6 month age divisions for contestants 3 and under. Age groups are broken down into year age groups for contestants 4-12 years. Every contestant competing in these divisions will receive a tiara, trophy, banner, and gift.

In addition, Miss Wise Fall Fling, Teen Miss Wise Fall Fling Jr. Teen Miss Wise Fall Fling, and Pre-Teen Miss Wise Fall Fling will compete in both evening gown and casual wear.

To apply, please visit our website: www.misswisefallfling.net or call Caryn Johnson at 276/275-4720 for more information.