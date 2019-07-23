Citizens, activists and lawmakers are turning up the heat on sluggish efforts to fix coal miners’ health care problems.

A July 19 press release notes that this week, members of the Southwest Virginia Black Lung Association will be among about 150 coal miners, widows and family members traveling by bus to Washington, D.C. “to demand that congressional leaders take action to reinstate the tax rate that supports the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund with a 10-year extension.”

They will take part in a discussion today hosted by Sen. Bob Casey, D-Penn., followed by a demonstration and vigil.

The release notes that black lung rates “have hit a 25-year high in Appalachian coal mining states, and have reached epidemic levels in coal communities across the nation.”

The trust fund pays benefits to coal miners and their surviving dependents in cases where the miners’ employer has gone bankrupt or not been found responsible.

The fund is supported by an excise tax paid by companies per ton of coal sold domestically, “at a rate that was unchanged for more than three decades,” according to the release. “But Congress failed to extend the tax rate before the end of 2018, and it has now been cut by more than half.”

A May 2018 Government Accountability Office report projects that under the reduced rate that took effect Jan. 1, the trust fund will be unable to cover benefits and administrative costs as soon as next year, the release states.

WESTMORELAND HEALTH

Meanwhile, U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, D-Va., issued a release July 17 calling attention to health benefits for about 1,200 retirees of Westmoreland Coal and Mission Coal.

The companies filed for bankruptcy last year.

Without action by Congress, retirees’ health coverage is at risk of running out by the year’s end, the senators said.

About 800 Virginians are affected, they noted.

The senators are pushing Congress to pass the American Miners Act, which would secure pensions and health care benefits for retired miners.

“Because of the 2008 financial crisis and coal company bankruptcies, many retired coal miners are at risk of losing these health care benefits by the end of 2019 as well as their pension benefits by 2022,” the release notes.