The community’s contributions will be put into action on November 1 when Mountain Empire Older Citizens (MEOC) begins taking requests for heating assistance through its Emergency Fuel Fund for the Elderly.

On November 1, individuals 60 and older living in Lee, Scott, Wise Counties and the City of Norton may begin to request assistance from the Emergency Fuel Fund. Each winter, this fund is used to pay for the purchase and delivery of wood, coal, propane, heating oil and to pay electric bills for older, low income people in the area.

“It really is neighbors helping neighbors,” said Marsha Craiger, Emergency Services Director at MEOC. “Every penny of the $157,749.04 donated by individuals, churches, businesses, and civic organizations from the annual Walkathon in May will go directly to local vendors to provide heating assistance for older people right here in our community.”

It is anticipated that the Emergency Fuel Fund will assist at least 1,000 individuals this winter. If not for the generosity of every single person who has given to the Emergency Fuel Fund, this help would not be possible for the frailest, most vulnerable people in our area.

If you or someone you know needs help with heating expenses this winter, call MEOC at (276) 523-4202 after November 1 to apply.

If you would like to make a donation, make the check payable to MEOC and mail it to MEOC, P.O. Box 888, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219. Write EFF (for Emergency Fuel Fund) on the memo line of your check. You may also go to www.meoc.org and click on Payments/ Donations.