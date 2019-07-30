The Region 3 West Wellness Council will host the fifth annual Help . . . Hope . . . Healing Conference on Aug. 1.

The conference is designed to decrease the stigma associated with mental health challenges and to promote awareness for suicide prevention.

The conference will be held from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. Conference check-in and a light breakfast begin at 8 a.m.

Registration for this event is $25. Register online at helphopehealing2019.eventbrite.com. No registrations or payments will be accepted at the door. Lunch will be provided.

The conference will feature a morning keynote by Sarita Lynn, author of The Quandary: Feeling Responsible for What’s Not Mine. Her keynote will highlight strategies for breaking the cycle of codependent relationships.

In an afternoon keynote, Victor Armstrong, vice president of behavioral health for Atrium Health in Charlotte, NC, will explore challenges, advantages and strategies around utilizing staff with lived experience in the workplace.

Morning breakout sessions will include information on workplace mental health, providing effective care for LGBTQ persons, REVIVE! Narcan training, suicide prevention, postpartum depression and suicide risk, and childhood trauma and suicide risk.

The conference will conclude with a screening of the Kevin Hines documentary, Suicide the Ripple Effect.

The Region 3 West Wellness Council includes representatives from Cumberland Mountain Community Services, Dickenson County Behavioral Health Services, Frontier Health/Planning District 1 Behavioral Health Services, Highlands Community Services, Mount Rogers Community Services Board and the Crisis Center Inc. in Bristol.

For more information, visit helphopehealing2019.eventbrite.com or HelpStopSuicide.com.