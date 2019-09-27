Gov. Ralph Northam has named four members of the new Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority.

Last week, the governor’s office announced that he appointed:

• Michael Karmis, director of the Virginia Center for Coal and Energy Research at Virginia Tech.

• Brad Kreps of Abingdon, Clinch Valley program director, The Nature Conservancy.

• Kristen Westover, president of Mountain Empire Community College.

• Lydia Sinemus of Bristol, corporate director, human resources and environmental health and safety, Strongwell Corp.

The authority was created this year through General Assembly legislation sponsored by Del. Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, and Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Lebanon.

The legislation gave four appointments each to the governor and to the speaker of the House. The Senate got three appointments.

Senate appointees are:

• Steve Breeding, Russell County supervisor.

• Travis Hackworth, businessman and Tazewell County supervisor.

• Dr. Marcy Hernick, Appalachian College of Pharmacy professor and official.

At this point, House appointees have not been named.

Appointments are for four-year terms.

The authority’s purpose is “promoting opportunities for energy development in Southwest Virginia, to create jobs and economic activity in Southwest Virginia consistent with the Virginia Energy Plan” and “to position Southwest Virginia and the Commonwealth as a leader in energy workforce and energy technology research and development.”

The authority may also consult with research institutions, businesses, nonprofit organizations and stakeholders.

Among the authority’s legislatively mandated goals are promotion of: Pumped storage hydroelectric facilities in the region; development of renewable energy facilities on brownfield sites, including abandoned mine sites; energy workforce development; and energy technology research and development by, among other actions, promoting the development of a Southwest Virginia Energy Park.

Starting in 2020, the authority is to produce an annual report on its activities.

The authority’s mandate expires July 1, 2029.