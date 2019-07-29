MELISSA BRANON STALLARD

Melissa Branon Stallard, 54, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her home after a brief illness.

Melissa was a very kind and loving person who spent a lot of time helping others. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed helping kids, the Wise Little League, Brown Bag Lunch Program and Cutting for the Cause.

She was of the Christian faith and was the owner and operator of Melissa Stallard Housekeeping.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmie and Gloria Jean Keys Branon.

Surviving are her husband, Ed Stallard; son, Zac Owens; two brothers, James Branon and wife Cindy of Florida and Mark Branon of Wise; niece, Sierra Branon; nephew, Nicholas Branon; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Melissa Stallard will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 31 at the Sturgill Funeral Home chapel in Wise with Pastor Phillip Bates officiating. Burial will follow in the Beverly Cemetery Wise. Family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until time of services. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions be made to Wise Little League, P.O. Box 2264, Wise, VA 24293. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

