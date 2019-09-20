Classes begin in October

Join us at MountainRose Vineyards for a wonderful four-part dinner series on Mediterranean cuisine!

Classes will include dinner, a nutritional lesson, olive oil, cheese and wine tastings! $60 for the whole series, or $16 for individual evenings. Dinners will be Oct. 3, 10, 17 & 24!

Each class has a Mediterranean cuisine focus. Experience olive oil, cheese and wine tastings. Learn to prepare mouth-watering meals, using the healthy basics of the Mediterranean lifestyle. Use local foods and flavors too and see how they can be part of a healthy eating plan while you hear from local producers.

Registration deadline: Monday, Sept. 30. Cost: $16 per class, or $60 for all four classes. Payment methods: credit cards, cash and checks accepted. Make checks payable to: Virginia Cooperative Extension Wise County.

For questions about registration, please send an email to VCE Programs at vceprograms@vt.edu. For questions about this course offering, please contact Emily Wells, Wise County Extension Agent for Family and Consumer Sciences at pomfrey@vt.edu, or call the Wise County Extension Office at 276/328-6194.