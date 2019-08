Mountain Empire Community College will offer several music classes for credit and non-credit courses for the Fall 2019 semester.

For students who do not want college credit for the course, but want to learn string instruments, non-credit classes are available for a fee of $150 for a three-hour weekly class for sixteen weeks.

Students, ages 10 and older, can learn to play Appalachian dulcimer, autoharp, clawhammer banjo, upright bass, fiddle, guitar, and mandolin for less than $3.15 per hour. Classes start on Monday, Aug. 28 and end on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Mondays:

Beginning Rhythm Guitar (Beginning), 5-7:45 p.m., Cathy Qualls, Main Campus;

Beginning Lead Guitar (Intermediate), 6-8:45 p.m., Cathy Qualls, Main Campus;

Guitar Theory and Practice I (Intermediate), 2-4:45 p.m., Chris Rose, Main Campus;

Guitar Theory and Practice II (Advanced), 6-8:45 p.m., Chris Rose, Main Campus;

Old Time String Band (Advanced) 6-8:45 p.m., Todd Meade, Gate City High School;

Upright Bass (Beginning), 6-8:45 p.m., Todd Meade, Gate City High School;

Tuesdays:

Beginning Mandolin (Beginning), 6-8:45 p.m., Jeff Dickenson, Main Campus;

Jazz Chord Guitar (Advanced), 6-8:45 p.m., Steve Souther, Main Campus;

Wednesdays:

Beginning Appalachian Dulcimer (Beginning), 1-3:45 p.m., Mike Gilley, Main Campus;

Beginning Autoharp (Beginning), 1-3:45 p.m., Mike Gilley, Main Campus;

Beginning Fiddle (Beginning), 1-3:45 p.m., Joanna Osteen, Main Campus;

Old Time Folk Dance (Beginning), 5-6 p.m., Tyler Hughes, Center for Workforce Innovation Appalachia;

Blues Guitar (Advanced), 6-8:45 p.m., Chris Rose, Main Campus;

Upright Bass (Beginning), 6-8:45 p.m., Bill Smith, Main Campus;

Thursdays:

Building and Playing an Electric Guitar (Beginning), 2-4:45 PM, Chris Rose, Main Campus;

Clawhammer Banjo (Beginning), 6-8:45 PM, Tyler Hughes, Main Campus;

Old Time Sting Band (Intermediate), 6-8:45 PM, Tyler Hughes, Main Campus;

For more information or to register, contact Mike Gilley at 276. 523.7468.