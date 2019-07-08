MATTIE STALLARD BUCHANAN

Mattie Stallard Buchanan, of Wise, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Norton Community Hospital in Norton, VA. She was surrounded by her family, brother, Jobie W. Stallard; sister, Margaret Ethel Stallard Jordan; nephews, Eddie Stallard, Clark Stallard and Greg Jordan; and nieces, Phyllis Hall and Glenda Hall Jones.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 17 years, Fred Buchanan; her parents, Margaret Ellen Nash Stallard and Alonzo Clark Stallard, Sr.; brothers, A.C. Stallard Jr. and Wailand Stallard; and sisters, Edna Gilliam, Mabry Estes and Leetice Hall.

Surviving also are many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

She began her career as a telephone operator at the age of 18 and retired after 40 years with changes in position as well as changes in the telephone companies.

For many years she was active in her church, First Church of God in Wise. She served as church secretary and sang in the church choir. As a member of the Women of the Church of God, she worked diligently on projects that helped to serve other people.

Funeral services for Mattie Buchanan were conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, July 8, at the First Church of God, 702 E Main St, Wise with Pastor Ben Murphy officiating. Burial followed in the Greenwood Acres Cemetery in Coeburn. Family received friends from noon until time of services. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to leave online condolences for the family.

Sturgill Funeral Home in Wise is in charge of arrangements.