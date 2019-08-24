NORTON — A Masonic lodge in the city is celebrating its 125th anniversary.

Tuesday night, city council passed a resolution honoring Suthers Masonic Lodge 259.

The resolution notes that the lodge began meeting under dispensation from the leader of Virginia masons and was later chartered on Dec. 21, 1894.

The lodge met in the Rohr building, then moved to the C.W. Reese building on 7th Street. Finally, it purchased its current building on the 900 block of Park Avenue.

The resolution states that the lodge “has embraced diverse beliefs and ideologies, maintaining solidarity among its lodge members and with the worldwide fraternal organization of masons.”

Throughout the many changes over more than a century, it notes, “the bonds of friendship, service and brotherly love have survived” among lodge members.

Members have served in the armed forces, have been leaders and have served the communities in churches, schools, businesses and as local government officials, the resolution adds.

Junior warden Monty Marshall told council that the lodge has stepped up its community activities in recent years. That includes sponsoring Little League, assisting with the Brown Bag program and helping 15 families through the Angel Tree Christmas initiative.

City Manager Fred Ramey noted that lodge members provided food earlier that day for a ceremony rededicating a restored Coca-Cola clock sign on a downtown building.

The lodge is named after William Hicks Suther, a prominent mason who helped found a Big Stone Gap lodge in 1890 and was present for events in the early history of the Norton lodge.