MARY NELL TARPLEY BAKER

Mary Nell Tarpley Baker, a resident of Knoxville, Tenn., and a native of Cleveland, Tenn., died peacefully, with family present, in Knoxville Wednesday, Sept. 25.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Truman Benjamin Tarpley and Ella Flora Jones Tarpley; her brother, Courville B. Tarpley, killed in World War II; her husband, Rev. Joe E. Baker Jr., of the United Methodist Church Holston Conference, and beloved cousin Donald L. Hughes, a World War II veteran.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Ella Baker Swain and Margaret Ann Bailey, five grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren.

Mary Nell Baker was devoted to her extended family and to family genealogy research, with her cousin, Hazel Marie Tarpley Strassburg. She was also a music teacher, performer and composer. She participated fully, as a minister’s wife, in various churches in Holston Conference in Virginia, Tennessee and Georgia, and continued to do so after her husband’s death.

She will be interred next to her late husband in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Cleveland, Tenn. The family and invited close friends will celebrate her memory at a closed ceremony at First United Methodist Church in Cleveland.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Hospice, the Knoxville Opera Society, Church Street United Methodist Church in Knoxville, Tenn.; Broad Street United Methodist Church in Cleveland, Tenn.. Online obituary and register are available at www.rosemortuary.com.

RUBY JEAN LAWSON

Ruby Jean Lawson, 79, passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at her home.

She was a former employee of Norton Community Hospital as an x-ray technician.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and Della Turner Meade; a daughter, Bobbie Jean Lawson; two grandsons, Philip Stallard and Alan Strong; a brother, Ronnie Meade; and two sisters, Dorothy Holbrook and Helen Pate.

Surviving are her life partner of 48 years and 11 months, Doyle Wells of Norton, Va.; four daughters, Pam (Richard) Hakim of Vienna, Va.; Karla (Matthew) Roberts of Wise, Va.; Teresa (Kelly) Keebler of Deltona, Fla.; and Sherrie (Mike) Strong of Coeburn, Va.; a sister, Marlene (Calvin) McConnell of Staeger, Ill.; seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, 5-7 p.m. at the Sturgill Funeral Home, 310 6th Street NW, Coeburn, Va. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Johnny Adkins officiating.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at the Greenwood Acres Cemetery Coeburn, Va. The family and friends will meet at 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home to go in procession to the cemetery.

