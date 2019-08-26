MARY KATHERINE
BREEDEN HUNNICUTT
Mary Katherine Breeden Hunnicutt, 97, passed away on August 14, 2019.
She was the wife of the late George E. Hunnicutt Sr. and left five surviving children: George Jr., Linda, Elizabeth, Virginia and Jonathan as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was predeceased by three children: Katherine, Joseph and Laura. At her request, no public funeral service will be held.
Gifts in memory of Mrs. Hunnicutt may be made to Norton Pepsi Cola/George Hunnicutt Family Scholarship, UVA Wise, Office of Advancement, 1 College Avenue, Wise, VA 24293.