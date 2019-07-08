MARY ELIZABETH HOLCOMB

Mary Elizabeth Holcomb, 96, died at her home in Lexington, KY.

She was one of 15 children born to Landis and Mary Lou (Hayes) Bates. She was the widow of Ed Holcomb.

Known to her family as “Cissy”, she was a retired Registered Nurse, who in her years in Norton worked at the former St. Mary’s Hospital and former Park Avenue Hospital. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Norton.

She is survived by her remaining sister, Jackie Hubbard and her husband, Kelly, of Lexington, KY, and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home, 956 Park Avenue NW, Norton. Her funeral service will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Jim Collie officiating.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday morning between 10 – 10:30 a.m. where they will then depart in procession to the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens for interment.

