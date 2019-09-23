MARTHA ANN SEXTON

Martha Ann Sexton, born August 5, 1939 went home to be with the Lord on September 21, 2019.

She was precdeded in death by her parents, Della and Henry Estep, a beloved son, Eugene Mefford, a special grandson, Jeffery Hamilton, also ten brothers.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Roy Sexton Sr., children, Roy Sexton Jr., Missy and Donnie Teague, Marsha and Steve Moore, Jeffery and Tammy Mefford; adopted son, Brian Cassel all of Coeburn, Ella and Mack Sexton, Bobby and Kendra Sexton and Buck and Pam Mefford all of Wise; David and Carolyn, St. Paul, Sherry and Andy Sexton, Dante; 24 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren, two special sisters in the Lord, Cotella Reece and Ula May Stidham.

Funeral services for Martha Ann Sexton will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. at Tacoma Holliness Church with Rev. Mike Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Jackson Cemetery on Sandy Ridge. Visitation will be held Tuesday after 5 p.m. at the Tacoma Holiness Church in Tacoma.

Arrangements by Estes Funeral Home, Coeburn.