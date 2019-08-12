MARIE BOLLING MEADE

Marie Bolling Meade, 90, of Pound, entered peacefully into her eternal reward Sunday August 11, 2019 from Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport, TN.

Marie was a Christian and a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in the Mill Creek section of Pound. She loved going to church when she was able. Marie was an avid Pac Man player, and also enjoyed watching the weather channel and game shows. She also was very well versed at supervising others doing yard work and odd jobs around the house.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents, John Narvel Fleming and Luvenia (Cox) Fleming.; her first husband Bennie Allen Bolling; her second husband, Jess Winford Meade; a son, Kyle Bolling; an infant sister, Patricia Fleming; and three brothers, Bruce Fleming, Dennis Fleming and Donald Fleming.

Survivors include her daughters, Faye Mullins and husband Frank of Pound, Greta Bolling of Pound and Darlene Boggs and husband Jeff of Pound; her son, Ricky Bolling and wife Susie of Pound,; grandchildren, Kim Stidham, Allen Thompson, Corey Bolling, Aaron Bolling. April Mullins, Chastity McGoughy and Shawna Hensley; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins: special friends, Tresa Mullins, Bea Fleming and Evan Fleming; and a host of friends and loved ones.

Funeral services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 in the Baker Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Ricky Mullins officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until time of services.

Graveside committal services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 14 at the Bolling Cemetery in the Flat Gap section of Pound, where Eric Fleming, Jeff Boggs, Shannon Fleming, Ricky Bolling, Jeff Stidham and Aaron Bolling will serve as pallbearers. Family and friends are asked to meet at Baker Funeral Home by 10 a.m. to prepare to go in procession to the cemetery.

Baker Funeral Home in Pound is serving the family of Marie Bolling Meade.