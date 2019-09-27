MARGARET J. HUNTER-FELTNER

Margaret J. (Lawson) Hunter-Feltner, age 84, of Celina, Ohio, died Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at the Gardens at Celina.

She was born December 2, 1934, in Big Stone Gap to the late Earl & Dona (Coffee) Lawson. She is preceded in death by her husband Greene S. (Gene) Feltner, sons William (Bill) Hunter Jr. and Eugene H. Hunter and sisters, Ruby Coffee and Nancy Kilgore.

She was a member of Coldwater American Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by children, Robert and Hallie Hunter of Johnson City, TN, George and Mona Hunter of Dayton, Ohio, Pat and Dale Ford of Celina, David and Linda Hunter of St. Marys, and Debbie and Mike Dale of Celina; 11 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; siblings, Powder and Emma Lawson of Big Stone Gap, Doug and Janet Lawson of Natural Bridge, VA, Johnny and Joyce Lawson of Eagle Rock, VA and Betty Butler of Celina.

Services will be held at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Coldwater on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Randy Christian, officiating. Visitation will be at the Funeral Home on Friday, Sept. 27 from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday after 9:30 a.m. Burial will be at Ellis Cemetery, in Montezuma, Ohio. Memorials can be made to State of the Heart Care. Condolences may be left at hogenkampfh.com

Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Coldwater is serving the family.