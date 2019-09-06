A Norton man pleaded guilty Tuesday to several crimes involving a woman’s stabbing in 2018.

Jonathan Eric Smith, 39, pleaded guilty without a plea agreement, according to Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp. He was convicted of malicious wounding, attempted first degree murder, abduction, stabbing in the commission of a felony, assault and battery of a family or household member and assault and battery of emergency medical personnel.

On Aug. 28, 2018, Norton police responded to the scene of a woman covered in blood, yelling for help, according to Slemp. They also found a man, later identified as Smith, standing in the stoop of the residence with a serrated knife in his hand.

“Smith refused to put down the knife, was combative with officers and medical personnel, and had to be pepper sprayed to be taken into custody,” Slemp stated. “Fortunately, the victim survived the attack despite being stabbed multiple times by Smith in the chest, back, stomach, and shoulder areas.”

Smith is set to be sentenced Nov. 26 and faces a possible sentence of more than 50 years in prison. He remains held at the Duffield regional jail.