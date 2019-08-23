A Tennessee man has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography that was traced to an IP address in Wise County.

Andrew Michael Hensley, 26, of Camden, Tenn., pleaded guilty Aug. 20 in Wise County Circuit Court to 65 counts of possessing child pornography, according to a press release from Commonwealth Attorney Chuck Slemp.

In early February 2018, Wise County Sheriff's Office investigators received a report from the Richmond Computer Crimes Unit that an IP address in Wise County was being used to download child porn. Investigators learned this IP address belonged to Hensley.

The defendant’s residence was searched on Feb. 22, 2018. Investigators recovered several electronic items that were sent to the Virginia State Police for a forensic analysis.

During an interview, Hensley admitted to viewing and downloading child porn. Police recovered multiple images and videos from the defendant's computer.

Chief Deputy Commonwealth Attorney Steven Davis and Senior Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Josh Newberry prosecuted the case.

Hensley faces a total maximum punishment of up to 645 years in prison. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 14, 2020.