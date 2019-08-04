St. Paul recently received a grant for nearly $18,700 to help fund the “Light up the Lyric” project.

This was one of several Virginia Main Street grants announced July 24 by Gov. Ralph Northam. More than $144,000 was awarded.

Downtown investment grants such as the one that went to St. Paul, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, are for design and economic vitality projects targeting areas of specific need in historic downtown neighborhoods located in designated Virginia Main Street communities. These grants are available to designated Main Street organizations to accelerate the economic revitalization of their downtown districts by helping implement innovative strategies, plans and programs that create an environment for increased private investment.