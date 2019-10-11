The growth of solar energy and planning efforts for solar in Southwest Virginia are gaining recognition.

On Oct. 19, the Solar Workgroup of Southwest Virginia will host a local tour featuring several Wise County homes that use solar energy, along with solar installations at Mountain Empire Community College.

“The event will showcase the solar technologies your neighbors are using to 1) drastically reduce monthly energy bills, 2) reduce harmful carbon emissions, and 3) enjoy tax credits as they improve their property values,” said Austin Counts, with Appalachian Voices, a member of the Southwest Virginia Solar Workgroup, in a press release.

For more information about the solar tour or to sign up, visit http://swvasolar.org/solar-tours/.

Meanwhile, the national SolSmart program announced Thursday that more than 300 local governments have now met national benchmarks for encouraging the growth of solar energy and removing barriers to solar market development.

Those include eight local governments in the coalfields of Southwest Virginia, according to SolSmart, which was launched in 2016 to help local governments “make it faster, easier and more affordable to go solar,” according to a press release.

SolSmart designates localities with gold, silver or bronze ratings for their solar power readiness.

Wise County has a silver rating because it:

• Created an online permitting checklist, increasing transparency for community members and solar installers.

• Reviewed local zoning codes and identified restrictions that intentionally or unintentionally prohibit solar photovoltaic development.

• Allowed solar by-right accessory use in all zones (so solar installations don’t require special permits or hearings).

• Cross-trained both inspection and permitting staff on solar energy systems.

Norton, St. Paul and Dickenson County each received bronze designation because each locality:

• Created an online permitting checklist, increasing transparency for community members and solar installers.

• Reviewed local zoning codes and identified restrictions that intentionally or unintentionally prohibit solar PV development.

More information on SolSmart-rated communities can be found at http://www.SolSmart.org/solsmart300.